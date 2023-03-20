Motorhead's Phil Campbell and Mikkey Dee didn't get a chance to say goodbye to Lemmy before he died: "I couldn't even go over to the funeral"

By Merlin Alderslade
Lemmy's Motörhead bandmates Phil Campbell and Mikkey Dee didn't get an opportunity for a final goodbye with Lemmy before his death

Former Motörhead guitarist Phil Campbell has revealed that he and bandmate Mikkey Dee never got the chance to say goodbye to Lemmy before the legendary frontman passed away in 2015. Lemmy, who died on December 28 of that year aged 70 following a short battle with cancer, had led Motörhead since its inception in 1975, and his passing signalled the end of the band for good.

In a new interview with Myglobalmind (opens in new tab) (as transcribed by Blabbermouth), Campbell explains that he and Motörhead drummer Dee knew that something was "not going well" when the band began cancelling shows due to Lemmy's ailing health, but had no idea just how bad things had got.

"Yeah, we knew [he was ill], but Lem wanted to just carry on then," Campbell explains. "I know the last tour in Germany, I think one or two shows were canceled 'cause I ended up in hospital. And I came back out and we finished the tour. And that was the last tour then; the last show was in Berlin. So the last week of Motörhead, actually I was the one in bloody hospital. But we never thought — when we parted at the end of the tour, we never thought that would be the last time we'd see each other. We didn't have a chance to say goodbye, me or Mikkey, or nothing. I couldn't even go over to the funeral, 'cause my doctor advised me not to, 'cause I was pretty ill myself in them days."

Incredibly, Motörhead's final concert took place at the Max-Schmeling-Halle in Berlin, Germany, on December 11, 2015 - just 17 days before Lemmy died. Since Motörhead broke up in the aftermath of Lemmy's death, Campbell has remained active in a number of projects, most noticeably with his own band, Phil Campbell And The Bastard Sons.

