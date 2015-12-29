Metallica: Lemmy was our hero

Metallica have called late Motorhead leader Lemmy their hero, adding that he’s one of the main reason the band got together in the first place.

The rock icon passed away on December 28 (Monday) after a brief battle against an aggressive form of cancer. The 70-year-old had been dealing with poor health for several year, but continued to tour and record.

James Hetfield and co posted a video of Lemmy’s 2009 appearance with them, when they performed Motorhead track Too Late Too Late together. The band say: “Lemmy, you are one of the primary reasons this band exists. We are forever grateful for all of your inspiration. Rest In Peace. Endless love and respect, Metallica.”

Among many other tributes, Anthrax say: “There’s nothing we could write that can live up to the mighty life you lived. You are rock’n’roll. Warrior Always. Much love.”

Megadeth mainman Dave Mustaine simply writes: “Farewell Lemmy. I love you brother.”

Foo Fighters leader Dave Grohl says his “heart is broken” and continues: “We’ve lost a friend and legend.”

Judas Priest say: “The shows, the tours we did and the laughs and stories we shared – all of these and more will be cherished.”

Kiss frontman Paul Stanley describes Lemmy as “truly one of a kind,” adding: “Much more to him than many knew.”

And Motley Crue’s Nikki Sixx says: “ I’ll miss you, buddy, and our conversations. You were always a pillar of dignity.”