Motorhead legend Lemmy's ashes are enshrined in statue of him at Hellfest

Motorhead frontman and founder Ian ‘Lemmy’ Kilmister, who passed away in 2015 aged 70, has had a portion of his ashes enshrined in a huge statue of him at Hellfest in Clisson, France.

A post shared by Motörhead (@officialmotorhead) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

The official ceremony to recognise this memorialisation took place on Thursday June 23 at Hellfest after Scorpions closed the main stage. Lemmy’s former Motorhead bandmates guitarist Phil Campbell and drummer Mikkey Dee took to the stage to pay tribute to the metal legend.

“We could not get Lemmy offstage, this is where he wanted to be all the time, even when he was sick and tired, he wanted to play,” said Mikkey Dee, who is also the drummer for Scorpions. “And we helped him as good as we could, we had fantastic years. And now, he will be in the fantastic artwork monument forever.”

The statue was created by artist Caroline Brisset. You can watch the video of the ceremony below. And if you're at Hellfest this weekend, you can visit the statue, and raise a glass to Lemmy.