Motorhead ex Phil Campbell: I’ve been planning my solo album since 1999

Earlier this month, former Motorhead guitarist Phil Campbell revealed he’d release his solo album Old Lions Still Roar on October 25 through Nuclear Blast.

When Campbell made the announcement, he also launched an animated video for the lead track These Old Boots, which featured ex-Twisted Sister frontman Dee Snider, Motley Crue guitarist Mick Mars, and former Slipknot percussionist Chris Fehn.

And in a new video interview with Nuclear Blast, Campbell reports that he’s been planing on releasing a solo record for 20 years.

He says: “In this very studio I was upstairs at one point and I was reading a magazine from 1999. In it, I’m talking about doing my solo album – and I hadn’t done any of it!

“I’ve been threatening to do this album since at least 1999.”

He adds: “I wrote a bunch of songs and when it started to take shape, I asked some friends and acquaintances and people I’ve admired for years if they wanted to do it.

“Now I’ve got Dee Snider, Rob Halford, Alice Cooper, Matt Sorum – there’s a lot of guests but there’s a lot of great music on this record.”

Other guests confirmed for the record include Joe Satriani, Orange Goblin’s Ben Ward and Ugly Kid Joe frontman Whitfield Crane.

Campbell will also hook up once again with The Bastard Sons for a European tour, with dates planned throughout the remainder of 2019.

Phil Campbell: Old Lions Still Roar

1. Rocking Chair feat. Leon Stanford

2. Straight Up feat. Rob Halford

3. Faith In Fire feat. Ben Ward

4. Swing It feat. Alice Cooper

5. Left For Dead feat. Nev MacDonald

6. Walk The Talk feat. Danko Jones & Nick Oliveri

7. These Old Boots feat. Dee Snider, Mick Mars & Chris Fehn

8. Dancing Dogs (Love Survives) feat. Whitfield Crane

9. Dead Roses feat. Benji Webbe

10. Tears From A Glass Eye feat. Joe Satriani