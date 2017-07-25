Motorhead covers album due out in September

An album showcasing Motorhead’s best cover versions is to be released later this year.

Titled Under Cover, the 11-track compilation features their take on tracks by artists including Ozzy Osbourne, Sex Pistols, Metallica, Judas Priest and the Rolling Stones. It’ll arrive in September, with a final street date to be announced in due course.

Also included on the record is their previously unreleased cover of David Bowie classic Heroes, which was recorded during the band’s 2015 studio sessions for what would turn out to be their final album, Bad Magic.

Mainman Lemmy died a few months after the album was released at the age of 70 – and just days after being told he was suffering an aggressive form of cancer.

Speaking about their cover of Heroes, guitarist Phil Campbell says: “It’s such a great Bowie song, one of his best, and I could only see great things coming out of it from us – and so it proved to be.

Drummer Mikkey Dee adds: “Lemmy ended up loving our version. He was very, very proud of it, not only because it turned out so well but because it was fun. Which is what projects like this should be!”

To mark the announcement, a short trailer has been released which features Motorhead’s take on Sex Pistols’ God Save The Queen. Find the trailer, cover art and full tracklist below.

Motorhead Under Cover tracklist

Breaking The Law – Judas Priest (2008) God Save The Queen – Sex Pistols (2000) Heroes – David Bowie (2015) Starstruck – Rainbow (2014) Cat Scratch Fever – Ted Nugent (1992) Jumpin’ Jack Flash – The Rolling Stones (2001) Sympathy For The Devil – The Rolling Stones (2015) Hellraiser – Ozzy Osbourne (1992) Rockaway Beach – Ramones (2002) Shoot ‘Em Down – Twisted Sister (2001) Whiplash – Metallica (2005)

Hitting My Head Against The Wall: Lemmy & Motörhead; The Early Years review