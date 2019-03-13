Motley Crue’s Nikki Sixx: We’ve got no problem with Kiss

Last month, Nikki Sixx expressed his anger at Kiss for using Motley Crue’s stage production at a show in Los Angeles.

The bassist took issue with the cranes that were used to lift Kiss band members over the crowd on their End Of The Road show at The Forum – something the Crue did during their final performance back in 2015.

Sixx has now said that his beef isn’t actually with Kiss, but the production company who allowed Kiss to use the cranes, while he also addressed Tommy Lee’s issue with rapper Travis Scott who used an onstage roller coaster similar to the one the drummer once used.

Sixx tells SiriusXM: “We've got no problems with Kiss. You know who we had a little bit of a problem with? This company – I’m not even going to give them props naming them.

“We've worked with them a long time with our production manager and they've done stuff with us that's really cool, like Tommy's roller coaster and different versions of that.

“That takes a lot of technology and a lot of people to make it happen, make it cool and make it safe. You've got to take that around the world.

“Then, they give the same thing to Travis Scott and Tommy was bummed. But we misdirected our anger. He was mad at Travis Scott – he probably didn't even know that we did that however many years ago.

“Then my thing was they're using the same arms that we developed. But you know what? Not shame on Kiss, not shame on Travis Scott – shame on the company for doing that. We will never work with them again.”

Motley Crue are preparing for the release of their long-awaited biopic The Dirt, which will arrive on Netflix on March 22 – the same day that the official soundtrack to the film is released.

It’ll feature 14 Crue classics along with new tracks The Dirt (Est. 1981), Ride With The Devil, Crash And Burn and their cover of Madonna’s Like A Virgin.

Motley Crue: The Dirt Soundtrack

1. The Dirt (Est. 1981) (feat. Machine Gun Kelly)

2. Red Hot

3. On With The Show

4. Live Wire

5. Merry-Go-Round

6. Take Me To The Top

7. Piece Of Your Action

8. Shout At The Devil

9. Looks That Kill

10. Too Young To Fall In Love

11. Home Sweet Home

12. Girls, Girls, Girls

13. Same Ol' Situation (S.O.S.)

14. Kickstart My Heart

15. Dr. Feelgood

16. Ride With The Devil

17. Crash And Burn

18. Like A Virgin