Motley Crue’s Nikki Sixx still isn’t happy with Kiss

Last week, Nikki Sixx accused Kiss of stealing the stage production that Motley Crue used during their final show in Los Angeles back in 2015.

The Crue bassist posted a composite image showing him being carried above the crowd on a crane and one of Kiss bassist Gene Simmons doing something similar.

He added: "Wow. Our body wasn’t even cold before they took this exact grande finale from our tour. Might not matter to Kiss fans but it does to Crue fans.”

The pictures have now been removed, but Sixx has spoken about the incident in more detail and says he’s still annoyed about what Kiss did.

Sixx tells Kerrang: “What they did that really bothered me and my bandmates, is we built these giant arms that fitted in the venue’s ceilings that had lights in them. We developed these things.

It was exactly our shtick. I just think it’s uncool Nikki Sixx

“It was a lot of work and it cost a lot of money. We’d use the lights, then, at the end of the set, these arms would come down from the ceiling and me and Vince Neil would jump on them and they would take us out over the arena and that was our grand finale.

“But then I saw a video of Kiss and they were using our arms. It was exactly our shtick. I just think it’s uncool. I think it’s uncool of the company to make the same thing again for them.”

Sixx adds: “It just bothers me. It was our last tour and something that people have posters of on their walls is now being repeated by Kiss. Sure, we all use pyro and stuff, but with this we re-invented an idea. And this was our idea.”

Last week, Motley Crue released their new single The Dirt (Est. 1981) which will feature on their long-awaited biopic The Dirt. The film will premiere on March 22 on Netflix with the soundtrack out on the same day.

It’ll include 14 Crue classics along with the new single and three recently recorded tracks: Ride With The Devil, Crash And Burn and a cover of Madonna's Like A Virgin.

Motley Crue: The Dirt Soundtrack

1. The Dirt (Est. 1981) (feat. Machine Gun Kelly)

2. Red Hot

3. On With The Show

4. Live Wire

5. Merry-Go-Round

6. Take Me To The Top

7. Piece Of Your Action

8. Shout At The Devil

9. Looks That Kill

10. Too Young To Fall In Love

11. Home Sweet Home

12. Girls, Girls, Girls

13. Same Ol' Situation (S.O.S.)

14. Kickstart My Heart

15. Dr. Feelgood

16. Ride With The Devil

17. Crash And Burn

18. Like A Virgin