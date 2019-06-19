Motley Crue threaten legal action over documentary series Breaking The Band

Motley Crue have slammed the Reelz channel over their unauthorised documentary about the band which aired last weekend.

The hour-long film was broadcast last Sunday evening – and it’s drawn the ire of vocalist Vince Neil, who has taken exception to how his departure from the band in 1992 was portrayed.

Neil left Motley Crue after an argument between himself and the rest of the band, with a statement on behalf of the group at the time saying that motor racing had “become a priority” in his life – a situation Neil says could have been defused by the group’s then manager Doug Thaler.

Following the broadcast, Neil posted an angry message on Instagram saying: “Breaking The Band – fucking memories from a manager Doug Thaler who can’t remember that he’s the one who actually broke up the band!

“The band didn’t break up because of me racing. It broke up because he was too much of a pussy who didn’t just say, ‘Hey guys, let’s take a week off and come back with cooler heads.’

“He called me an hour later and said I was out of the band! Great management!"

Neil added: “What he didn’t say was instead of me going racing, I put out a top 10 single with You're Invited… oops, he forgot! Then an album called Exposed! Oops, forgot again! No wonder he was fired shortly after.”

Bassist Nikki Sixx also wasn’t happy with the documentary and posted a couple of tweets saying that lawyers were now involved.

Sixx said: “Breaking The Band was not authorised by Motley Crue. Our lawyers sent them a cease-and-desist and further action will be taken. Reelz channel is the bottom of the barrel.

“Should Reelz be liable for putting out shows without so many artists’ approval? I am very disappointed that they think they can tell our life story just to sell advertising – mostly incorrect – and without anybody’s permission.”

Earlier this week, Motley Crue announced that their best-selling 2001 book The Dirt: Confessions of the World's Most Notorious Rock Band would be released in audiobook format later this month.

