Motley Crue’s The Dirt to be released as an audiobook

Motley Crue’s best-selling 2001 book The Dirt: Confessions of the World's Most Notorious Rock Band is to be launched as an audiobook later this month.

The unabridged version of the no-holds-barred look at the Crue’s career will be released through Harper Audio and Dey Street Books and will feature a cast including Sebastian York, Roger Wayne, Fred Berman, MacLeod Andrews and Hillary Huber.

It’ll arrive on June 25, with a listening time of 14 hours and 44 minutes.

The synopsis reads: “Fans have gotten glimpses into the band’s crazy world of backstage scandals, celebrity love affairs, roller-coaster dug addictions and immortal music in Motley Crue’s The Dirt since 2001.

“The autobiography of Tommy Lee, Nikki Sixx, Vince Neil and Mick Mars features the full spectrum of sin and success, as well as a cautionary tale about the rock’n’roll lifestyle.

“Now, Harper Audio and Dey Street Books present The Dirt in audiobook format for the very first time.”

Motley Crue have seen their popularity soar once again since The Dirt film launched on Netflix earlier this year, with sales and streams of their music increasing dramatically over the last few months.

Crue’s manager Allen Kovac said: “The movie is bringing Motley’s music into the homes, universities dorms and handheld devices of the streaming generation, some of which only knew Motley Crue as a cool t-shirt.

“With Pete Davidson, Machine Gun Kelly and Iwan Rheon from Game Of Thrones starring in the film, people are discovering Motley Crue and then going on to buy the vinyl or stream their music.”

The Dirt audiobook is now available to pre-order. Find details below.