Mötley Crüe start rehearsals with new guitarist John 5

Mötley Crüe have started rehearsals with John 5 – who has taken over live duties from Mick Mars.
The band hit the road next month for a world tour alongside Def Leppard. Mars stepped back from live duties last year, saying his long-term battle with Ankylosing Spondylitis made it impossible for him to continue.
A few days after the announcement, the band released a statement confirming Mars will be replaced by Rob Zombie guitarist John 5.
Now bassist Nikki Sixx has confirmed rehearsals for the shows are under way, saying on social media: "42 years and I still get excited about the first day of band rehearsal. Here we go."
John 5 replied with a comment of his own, saying: "I'm more excited can't wait buddy".
Meanwhile, Crüe vocalist Vince Neil has revealed he's recovering from Covid-19 and that he's ready to "conquer the world".
Motley Crue and Def Leppard: The World Tour 2023
Feb 10: Atlantic City, NJ Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena, US
Feb 11: Atlantic City, NJ Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena, US
Feb 18: Mexico City Foro Sol, MEX
Feb 21: Monterrey Estadio Banorte, MEX
Feb 25: Bogota Parque Simon Bolivar, COL
Feb 28: Lima Estadio Nacional, PER
Mar 03: Santiago Estadio Bicentenario de La Florida, CHI
Mar 07: Sao Paulo Allianz Parque, BRA
Mar 09: Curitiba Estádio Couto Pereira, BRA
Mar 11: Porto Alegre Arena do Grêmio, BRA
May 22: Sheffield Bramall Lane, UK
May 25: Mönchengladbach Sparkassen Park, GER
May 27: Munich Koenigsplatz, GER
May 29: Budapest MVM Dome, HUN
May 31: Krakow TAURON Arena Kraków, POL
Jun 02: Prague Rocks, CZE
Jun 03: Hannover Expo Plaza, GER
Jun 07: Solvesborg, Sweden Rock Festival, SWE
Jun 09: Helsinki RockFest, FIN
Jun 11: Trondheim Rocks, NOR
Jun 14: Copenhagen Copenhell, DEN
Jun 18: Dessel Graspop Metal Meeting, BEL
Jun 20: Milan Ippodromo SNAI San Siro, ITA
Jun 23: Lisbon Passeio Maritimo de Alges, POR
Jun 24: Rivas-Vaciamadrid Auditorio Miguel Ríos, SPA
Jun 27: Thun Stockhorn Arena, SWI
Jul 01: London Wembley Stadium, UK
Jul 02: Lytham Festival, UK
Jul 04: Dublin Marlay Park, Ireland
Jul 06: Glasgow Hampden Park, UK
Aug 05: Syracuse JMA Wireless Dome, NY
Aug 08: Columbus Ohio Stadium, OH
Aug 11: Fargo Fargodome, ND
Aug 13: Omaha Charles Schwab Field Omaha, NE
Aug 16: Tulsa H.A. Chapman Stadium, OK
Aug 18: El Paso Sun Bowl Stadium, TX