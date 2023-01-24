Mötley Crüe start rehearsals with new guitarist John 5

Mötley Crüe have started rehearsals with John 5 – who has taken over live duties from Mick Mars.

The band hit the road next month for a world tour alongside Def Leppard. Mars stepped back from live duties last year, saying his long-term battle with Ankylosing Spondylitis made it impossible for him to continue.

A few days after the announcement, the band released a statement confirming Mars will be replaced by Rob Zombie guitarist John 5.

Now bassist Nikki Sixx has confirmed rehearsals for the shows are under way, saying on social media: "42 years and I still get excited about the first day of band rehearsal. Here we go."

John 5 replied with a comment of his own, saying: "I'm more excited can't wait buddy".

Meanwhile, Crüe vocalist Vince Neil has revealed he's recovering from Covid-19 and that he's ready to "conquer the world".

Motley Crue and Def Leppard: The World Tour 2023

Feb 10: Atlantic City, NJ Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena, US

Feb 11: Atlantic City, NJ Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena, US

Feb 18: Mexico City Foro Sol, MEX

Feb 21: Monterrey Estadio Banorte, MEX

Feb 25: Bogota Parque Simon Bolivar, COL

Feb 28: Lima Estadio Nacional, PER

Mar 03: Santiago Estadio Bicentenario de La Florida, CHI

Mar 07: Sao Paulo Allianz Parque, BRA

Mar 09: Curitiba Estádio Couto Pereira, BRA

Mar 11: Porto Alegre Arena do Grêmio, BRA

May 22: Sheffield Bramall Lane, UK

May 25: Mönchengladbach Sparkassen Park, GER

May 27: Munich Koenigsplatz, GER

May 29: Budapest MVM Dome, HUN

May 31: Krakow TAURON Arena Kraków, POL

Jun 02: Prague Rocks, CZE

Jun 03: Hannover Expo Plaza, GER

Jun 07: Solvesborg, Sweden Rock Festival, SWE

Jun 09: Helsinki RockFest, FIN

Jun 11: Trondheim Rocks, NOR

Jun 14: Copenhagen Copenhell, DEN

Jun 18: Dessel Graspop Metal Meeting, BEL

Jun 20: Milan Ippodromo SNAI San Siro, ITA

Jun 23: Lisbon Passeio Maritimo de Alges, POR

Jun 24: Rivas-Vaciamadrid Auditorio Miguel Ríos, SPA

Jun 27: Thun Stockhorn Arena, SWI

Jul 01: London Wembley Stadium, UK

Jul 02: Lytham Festival, UK

Jul 04: Dublin Marlay Park, Ireland

Jul 06: Glasgow Hampden Park, UK

Aug 05: Syracuse JMA Wireless Dome, NY

Aug 08: Columbus Ohio Stadium, OH

Aug 11: Fargo Fargodome, ND

Aug 13: Omaha Charles Schwab Field Omaha, NE

Aug 16: Tulsa H.A. Chapman Stadium, OK

Aug 18: El Paso Sun Bowl Stadium, TX