Moreland & Arbuckle go traditional

Moreland & Arbuckle will return to a more traditional sound for their seventh album, due early next year.

The follow-up to 2013’s 7 Cities will be their first with Alligator Records. It’s produced by Matt Bayles, who’s previously worked with Mastodon and The Sword.

Guitarist Aaron Moreland says: “The new album is consciously more traditional than our last two – but still has the signature grit and power that we’ve crafted the past 13 years. We achieved that beautifully.”

He continues: “We’re very happy to work with the Alligator team. One of our biggest influences ever, Hound Dog Taylor, was the very first Alligator artist. One of the reasons we have no bass player was listening to Hound Dog’s music as we were coming up.”

The band will return to the UK and Europe next year in support of the release. Full details will be revealed in due course.