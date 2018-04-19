More than 60 UK music festivals pledge to eliminate plastic use by 2021

More than 60 independent music festivals across the UK have pledged to eliminate single use plastic by 2021.

The move comes as concerns continue to grow about the environmental impact that discarded plastic is having on the planet.

Now, festivals including Bloodstock, 2000 Trees, ArcTanGent and Cropredy have committed to ban items including plastic bottles from their sites by 2021 – and, as a first step, have announced that there will be a ban on plastic straws on-site from this year.

To raise awareness of the issue, a digital campaign co-ordinated by Association Of Independent Festivals (AIF) in conjunction with the RAW Foundation, will take place on Earth Day - April 22.

Anyone visiting the websites of participating festivals will find they’ve been “wrapped in plastic” for 24 hours and they’ll be able to read about the extent and impact that everyday plastic use is having on the environment.

The core message of the campaign is “re-use not single-use.”

AIF CEO Paul Reed says: “It is encouraging and inspiring that so many AIF members have taken this initiative and pledge on-board without hesitation and are taking a collective stand against single-use plastic.

“This is one of the most critical issues facing our businesses and wider society. By working together as an industry and taking affirmative action, we can make a tangible difference.”

Founder of RAW Foundation Melinda Watson adds: “Plastic pollution has been described as ‘the apocalyptic twin of climate change’. We need to take urgent action on this critical issue.

“Recycling is important, but it is far from the solution. Many of our impacts are embodied in the materials we use. We will build on work we have done with Glastonbury and Shambala, working with the festival industry to radically change our relationship to our ‘plastic stuff’.”

It’s estimated that 38.5 million plastic bottles are used in the UK every day and 91% of that plastic is not recyclable.

Find a full list of festivals who are committed to eliminating single use plastic by 2021 below.

2000 Trees

Ampthill Festival

ArcTanGent

Barn on the Farm

Beat-Herder Festival

Belladrum Tartan Heart

Bestival

Bloodstock

Bluedot

Boardmasters

Boomtown

Burning Lantern/Brecon Jazz

Camp Bestival

Common People

Deer Shed

Eisteddfod

El Dorado

Elderflower Fields

Electric Fields

End of the Road

Cropredy

Festival No 6

Festival of Voice

Field Day

Fire in the Mountain

Garage Nation

Greenbelt

Green Gathering

Handmade Festival

Hanwell Hootie

Heb Celt

Just So

Kendal Calling

Kew the Music

Larmer Tree

Liverpool Sound City

Lost Village

London Remixed

Magical Festival

Meltdown

Mint Street

Nozstock

Oxjam

Oxted Beer & Music

Pangaea

Pete the Monkey

Rewind Festival

Shambala

Starry Skies

Standon Callin

Strawberries & Creem

Sunflowerfest

SWN Festival

Tramlines

Truck

Twisterella

Underneath the Stars

Vicars Picnic

Victorious

Village Green

Y-Not