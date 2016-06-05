Moonsorrow doc nears crowdfunding deadline

The official Moonsorrow documentary Home Of The Wind is nearing the deadline for its crowdfunding campaign.

Billed as “a pagan documentary about the history of Moonsorrow,” the independent project is produced by Jormungandr Media - including the team of director Leo Aragon and author of the unofficial Moonsorrow biography, Grilo do Demo.

Aragon says: “It’s been more than a year working day by day and I can’t believe how close we are to make this real.”

Home Of The Wind is more than 70% on its way to reaching its target funding goal of €19,000 but still needs additional fan support before the June 11 deadline to make it happen.

Founding member Henri Sorvali explains: “We guarantee it will be worth the wait. We’re fully supporting it and are thankful of all the support you can give.”

Guitarist Mitja Harvilahti adds: “There’s a lot of music you haven’t heard, there’s a lot of places we can show you.”

Home Of The Wind will be available exclusively through the crowdfunding campaign at indiegogo.com

Moonsorrow released their seventh album, Jumalten aika, in April this year.

Jun 17: Tampere Metal Meeting, Finland

Jun 18: Clisson Hellfest, France

Jun 19: Dessel Graspop Metal Meeting, Belgium

Jul 09: Oulu Jalometalli, Finland

Jul 17: Joensuu Ilosaarirock, Finland

Jul 23: Simandre-sur-Suran Ragnard Rock Fest, France

Aug 06: Pori Porispere, Finland

Aug 12: Rasnov Rockstadt Extreme Fest, Romania

Aug 13: Fortess Josefov Brutal Assault, Czech Republic

Aug 19: Dinkelsbühl Summer Breeze Denmark