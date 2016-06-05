Moonsorrow doc nears crowdfunding deadline

The official Moonsorrow documentary Home Of The Wind is nearing the deadline for its crowdfunding campaign.
Billed as “a pagan documentary about the history of Moonsorrow,” the independent project is produced by Jormungandr Media - including the team of director Leo Aragon and author of the unofficial Moonsorrow biography, Grilo do Demo.
Aragon says: “It’s been more than a year working day by day and I can’t believe how close we are to make this real.”
- Prophets Of Rage vow to ‘kick establishment in the mouth’
- Black Sabbath’s Tony Iommi misses playing pranks on Bill Ward
- Joey Jordison’s Vimic release My Fate video
- Fans injured by lightning strike at Rock Am Ring
Home Of The Wind is more than 70% on its way to reaching its target funding goal of €19,000 but still needs additional fan support before the June 11 deadline to make it happen.
Founding member Henri Sorvali explains: “We guarantee it will be worth the wait. We’re fully supporting it and are thankful of all the support you can give.”
Guitarist Mitja Harvilahti adds: “There’s a lot of music you haven’t heard, there’s a lot of places we can show you.”
Home Of The Wind will be available exclusively through the crowdfunding campaign at indiegogo.com
Moonsorrow released their seventh album, Jumalten aika, in April this year.
Moonsorrow tour dates 2016
Jun 17: Tampere Metal Meeting, Finland
Jun 18: Clisson Hellfest, France
Jun 19: Dessel Graspop Metal Meeting, Belgium
Jul 09: Oulu Jalometalli, Finland
Jul 17: Joensuu Ilosaarirock, Finland
Jul 23: Simandre-sur-Suran Ragnard Rock Fest, France
Aug 06: Pori Porispere, Finland
Aug 12: Rasnov Rockstadt Extreme Fest, Romania
Aug 13: Fortess Josefov Brutal Assault, Czech Republic
Aug 19: Dinkelsbühl Summer Breeze Denmark