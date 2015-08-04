Monuments split with drummer Malyan

Drummer Mike Malyan has quit Monuments, he’s confirmed.

He joined the UK outfit in 2010 and played on both of the band’s studio releases so far: 2012’s Gnosis and last year’s The Amanuensis. The sticksman is also one half of The Algorithm with French musician Remi Gallego.

Malyan says: “I’m sorry to say that I am parting ways with the band. All upcoming gigs are still going ahead, and the next drummer for the band is gonna blow your mind.”

He promises to explain his decision in more depth soon, and adds: “It’s important you all know this is a decision I made months ago, and we all have nothing but love for each other.”

Monuments are currently on tour and have a handful of scheduled UK gigs planned for later this month:

Aug 05: Jaromer Brutal Assault Festival, Czech Republic Aug 09: Kingston Upon Thames The Fighting Cocks, UK Aug 12: Guildford Boileroom, UK Aug 15: Hythe Hevy Fest, UK Sep 26: Johannesburg Krank’d Up Festival, South Africa