Mike Tramp gives Museum details

White Lion frontman Mike Tramp has revealed details of his upcoming eighth solo album.

Museum will be released via Target Records in mid-August and Tramp says it will follow the singer/songwriter style of his previous effort, 2013’s Cobblestone Street.

Tramp has released a video for the album’s first single, Trust In Yourself.

White Lion’s last album was 2008’s Return Of The Pride.

Museum tracklist

Trust In Yourself 2. New World Coming 3. Down South 4. Better 5. Freedom 6. Commitment 7. And You Were Gone 8. Slave 9. Mother 10. Time For Me To Go

Mike Tramp: Trust In Yourself