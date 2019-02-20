Mike Shinoda on Linkin Park: Any progress has to happen naturally

Mike Shinoda has spoken about the possibility of Linkin Park continuing, following the death of frontman Chester Bennington in 2017.

The band’s bassist Dave Farrell reported in December that new music was possible, but that no timetable had been set.

And in a new interview with Rock Antenne, Shinoda says any progress in the band would have to “happen naturally.”

Asked about the possibility of recruiting a new vocalist, Shinoda says: “That’s not my goal right now. I think it has to happen naturally.

“If we find somebody that’s a great person that we think is a good personality fit and a good stylistic fit, then I could see trying to do some stuff with somebody,” but he adds: “I wouldn’t want to ever feel like we were replacing Chester.”

Shinoda, who released his solo album Post Traumatic last year, goes on to say: “We all thrive making and performing music, and so to not do that, I think, is hard.

"It definitely would be hard for me. I didn’t want to spend the last year not doing it, and I knew that the band wasn’t ready to do it, so I wanted to go do it myself.

“Similarly, though, I know the other guys, they love to get onstage, they love to be in the studio, and so to not do that would be almost unhealthy.

“If doing that means that we need to have some other people in the mix in order to do it and do it well, then we would do that. And the other thing is, out of respect to the fans.

Shinoda adds: “I think there are many fans that want to continue to see the guys onstage and want to continue to hear the music, and if we put a show up online, they’ll want to come.

“So as long as that connection and interest is there, I think that’s a driving force to figure it out. But, like I said before, it has to happen naturally. I’m not running out and putting up ‘vocalist wanted’ posters.

“I think that’s wholly inappropriate and probably a terrible idea.”

Shinoda will play shows across Europe throughout March in support of Post Traumatic.

Mike Shinoda 2019 European tour

Mar 02: Berlin Columbiahalle, Germany

Mar 03: Bremen Pier 2, Germany

Mar 05: Hannover Swiss Life Hall, Germany

Mar 06: Oberhausen Turbinenhalle, Germany

Mar 08: Hamburg Sporthalle, Germany

Mar 09: Paris Zenith, France

Mar 10: London Roundhouse, UK

Mar 12: Budapest Arena, Hungary

Mar 14: Milan Fabrique, Italy

Mar 15: Padova GT Geox, Italy

Mar 17: Zurich Halle 622, Switzerland

Mar 18: Munich Zenith, Germany

Mar 19: Prague Forum Karlin, Czech Republic

Mar 21: Amsterdam AFAS Live, Netherlands

Mar 22: Ludwigsburg MHP Arena, Germany

Mar 23: Luxembourg City Luxexpo, Luxembourg