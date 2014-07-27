Portnoy's Dream Theater shirt hurt

Mike Portnoy has asked fans to show some sensitivity after being offended when a man appeared at a meet-and-greet wearing a Dream Theater shirt promoting the first album they made without him.

The drummer sensationally quit the band in 2010, leading to a chain of emotional claims and counter-claims from both parties – and although he tried to rejoin months later, they refused his approach because Mike Mangini had already been given his role. They went on to release eleventh studio album A Dramatic Turn Of Events in 2011, inspired by the lineup change and the adjustment of dynamic within the band.

Portnoy, who’s currently touring with latest project the Winery Dogs, told of his unhappiness after a fan met him at a signing session in New York yesterday.

He wrote on Facebook: “Somebody came to my signing wearing a Dramatic Turn Of Events shirt. Really? Couldn’t find a DT shirt from 1985-2010? Please try to use some sensibility/sensitivity when choosing a shirt for an MP event.”

When some fans reacted negatively he followed up with the comment: “Sad I can’t post anything on my own FB and Twitter without getting everyone jumping down my throat. Seems everyone’s allowed an opinion but me.”

He later deleted both posts but added by way of explanation: “Do what you want, say what you want, listen to what you want, wear whatever shirt you want – it’s a free world! All I’m saying is, remember there are human beings on the other side of your words and actions.

“Sometimes we all get emotional; I am totally guilty of that. But I have no ill intent towards anybody and have no anger or resentments, so please don’t attack me as if I do. Lighten up, live and love!”

The Winery Dogs are on tour until the end of next week, then they’re planning to take a break before starting work on their second album. Guitarist Richie Kotzen releases a solo retrospective in September.