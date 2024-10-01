"This miraculous turnaround": Mike Peters' cancer is in remission thanks to a revolutionary drug trial

In April The Alarm's Mike Peters reported that his cancer had returned. The frontman, who was originally diagnosed with leukaemia 29 years ago and has fought a very public battle with the disease, was found to have Richter's syndrome, which transformed his chronic lymphocytic leukaemia (CLL) into an aggressive, more malignant illness.

The condition, which doctors said would kill Peters in a few short months if not treated, necessitated the cancellation of The Alarm's scheduled US tour, and saw Peters begin treatment at The Christie NHS Foundation Trust in Manchester, where he started a course of acalabrutinib, a trial medication, in conjunction with chemotherapy.

Now Peters reports that he is in complete remission.

Writing on the Alarm's website, Peters writes, "It is momentous news, especially when considering that I was only diagnosed with the aggressive Richter’s Syndrome last April and told that without treatment, I could expect to live for just 2-12 months.

"I owe this miraculous turnaround to the endeavours of all at The Christie Hospital, Professor Bloor and his outstanding Haematology team, to the dedication and professionalism of the nursing staff on the Day Care Unit in Department 26 and the unwavering service of the specialist nurses who run the clinical trials program.

"I am also indebted to Dr. Heartin and his team at the North Wales Cancer Treatment Centre for reacting so quickly, and referring me to The Christie when the first symptoms appeared at the end of April.

"As a Richter’s syndrome patient, I know I am very lucky to have achieved Remission and most certainly couldn’t have made it this far without the love and support from my wife Jules and two sons Dylan and Evan. Everyone involved has supported me and my passion for music and helped me to walk the often tricky path to getting on stage and remaining free from infection, especially when I was deep into the five cycles of R-Chop Chemotherapy."

Peters is now searching for a matching blood stem cell donor so that he can undergo stem cell transplant, a procedure reserved for those with life-threatening conditions.

"I now need to find the right match for the stem cell transplant," he says in an NHS press release. "And if it's successful, and with the incredible help of the team at The Christie, endeavour to find a way to be cured once and for all.”

Register to become a potential stem cell donor.