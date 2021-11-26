Midnight Oil announce final tour

Aussie rock legends Midnight Oil have announced that their next tour will be their last. The band will release a new album, Resist, in the new year, and undertake a final run of Antipodean dates to support it.

The tour kicks off with a previously announced appearance at the Mona Foma festival in Launceston, Tasmania, on January 23, and concludes at the Spark Arena in Auckland, New Zealand on May 13. Full dates below.

“We all know time refuses to stand still for anyone but after many years together the band’s spirit is deep, the music and words are strong, and our ideas and actions as bold as we can make them," says frontman Peter Garrett. "We’ve reached people in ways we never could have imagined. Our desire to create and speak out is undimmed.

"We hope everyone who hears this album and gets to one of the shows will come away charged up about the planet’s future, saying ‘why stop now?’. Having always tackled every tour like it’s the last – this time it actually will be."

While the tour will be the band's last, they haven't ruled out working together in the studio, with a statement on the band's website revealing, "Each of the members will continue their own projects over the years ahead. They remain very open to recording new music together in future and supporting causes in which they believe."

Resist is the first music to be released by the band since the death of bassist Bones Hillman last year, from cancer. Hillman plays on the new album.

Tickets for the tour will go on general sale on December 1, while the album can be pre-ordered from 12:01am AEDT on Tuesday November 30.

Midnight Oil: Resist tracklist

Rising Seas

The Barka-Darling River

Tarkine

At the Time of Writing

Nobody’s Child

To the Ends of the Earth

Reef

We Resist

Lost At Sea

Undercover

We Art Not Afraid

Last Frontier

Jan 23: Launceston Mona Foma Festival, TAS

Jan 25: Launceston Mona Foma Festival, TAS

Jan 28: Hobart Mona Foma Festival, TAS

Jan 31: Hobart Mona Foma Festival, TAS

Feb 26: Orange Heifer Station Wines, NSW

Mar 02: Wollongong WIN Entertainment Centre, NSW

Mar 05: Waurn Ponds Mt Duneed Estate, VIC

Mar 09: Melbourne Rod Laver Arena, VIC

Mar 12: Wahgunyah All Saints Estate, VIC

Mar 26: Middle Swan Nikola Estate Winery, WA

Apr 02: Darwin Ampitheatre, NT

Apr 06: Cairns Convention Centre, QLD

Apr 09: Sunshine Coast Stadium, QLD

Apr 13: Brisbane Riverstage Brisbane, QLD

Apr 15: Byron Bay Bluesfest, NSW

Apr 19: Canberra Stage 88, ACT

Apr 21: Sydney Qudos Bank Arena, NSW

May 07: Christchurch Arena, NZ

May 10: Wellington TSB Arena, NZ

May 13: Auckland Spark Arena, NZ