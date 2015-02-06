Mick Ralphs & Randy Bachman for Ramblin' Man

Ramblin’ Man Fair have announced six more acts for the festival, which takes place in Kent this July. Joining the line-up are Mick Ralph’s Blues Band, Randy Bachman, VerseChorusVerse, Bob Wayne , Buck & Evans and Jess & the Bandits.

Mick Ralphs Blues Band, led by the former Mott The Hoople and Bad Company guitarist, will perform on Ramblin’ Man’s Blues Stage on Sunday. Joining him are Randy Bachman — appearing as ‘Bachman’ to promote his forthcoming Heavy Blues album — and VerseChorusVerse, the new project from former And So I Watch You from Afar guitarist Tony Wright.

Performing on the Outlaw Country Stage on Saturday will be outlaw country lynchpin Bob Wayne, Welsh roots-rockers Buck & Evans, and Houston country-pop outfit Jess And The Bandits.

Already announced for the festival are headliners Scorpions and Gregg Allman plus Dream Theater and Blue Oyster Cult, while the Prog stage will play host to Marillion, Camel, Ian Anderson, Anathema and many more.

Tickets are on sale now and every purchase comes complete with six months’ free membership of TeamRock+ which offers access to complete current issues of Prog, Classic Rock and Metal Hammer, along with 30 years’ of archive material. Early Bird general admissions costs £99 (plus £9.99 booking fee) while Early Bird VIP access is £180 (plus £15 booking fee). Membership of the Ramblin’ Man Fair Founders Club is also available, including two years of VIP tickets plus additional exclusive online content, merchandise and more.

