"I'm really trying to be what I am, which is a little off": Watch the creepy video for ex-Motley Crue guitarist Mick Mars' dark, grungy new single Right Side of Wrong

Former Motley Crue guitarist Mick Mars has shared a second single from his forthcoming Another Side of Mars solo album. Following on from the Halloween release of the album's first single, Loyal To The Lie, the new song, Right Side of Wrong has a grungy, alt.rock feel, and a moody, gothic vibe closer in tone to Dirt-era Alice In Chains than anything Motley Crue have recorded.



"I'm really, really trying to be what I am, which is a little off," Mars "Maybe I am from Mars? I have no idea."



The Other Side Of Mars, will be released on February 23 next year via the guitarist's own label, 1313 LLC, and is available to pre-order now the guitarist's website. Songs set for inclusion on the record, include Broken on the Inside, Killing Breed, Alone, Lonely in Your Grave, Decay, Fear, Memories, Undone and Erased.



Personnel on the upcoming album include Winger/ex-Alice Cooper keyboardist Paul Taylor, vocalist Jacob Bunton, Korn drummer Ray Luzier and bassist Chris Collier, while singer-songwriter/multi-instrumentalist Brion Gamboa contributes vocals to two tracks.



According to an October statement accompanying news of the album's release, The Other Side Of Mars will find the guitarist "heading into new and uncharted territory, tearing through caustic, modern metal, conjuring gothic-tinged soundscapes, and digging into anguished, slow-burning power balladry alongside unspooling bluesy, cinematic instrumental workouts" and is "studded with slide guitars, violins, violas, keyboards, glitchy freak-outs and all manner of sonic surprises."

“There’s a lot of ideas that I have that, I don't want to call them ‘left,’ but they are, you know what I mean?” says Mars. "My feeling has always been, I might gain some fans, I might lose some fans. But what they’re hearing, it’s all me."

Watch the unnerving video for Right Side of Wrong below.



