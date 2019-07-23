Mick Jagger's silver screen return set for the Venice International Film Festival

Mick Jagger is set to return to the silver screen in new heist thriller The Burnt Orange Heresy.

The Rolling Stones frontman will play the role of wealthy art collector Joseph Cassidy in the Giuseppe Capotondi-directed film, which has been adapted from Charles Willeford’s 1971 novel of the same name.

The movie, which also stars Donald Sutherland, Claes Bang and Elizabeth Debicki, will close the 76th Venice International Film Festival on September 7, with Jagger filming his parts before his heart surgery in April this year.

Jagger avoided major surgery by having a “minimally invasive procedure” to replace a heart valve in New York and later checked in to give fans an update on his health, saying he was “on the mend.”

The Rolling Stones North American No Filter tour was postponed as a result, but the shows were rescheduled with the next concert taking place later tonight in Philadelphia.

In April, the Stones released the 36-track compilation Honk, which charted the band's career from 1971 through to 2016.

Rolling Stone: Rescheduled No Filter North American tour

Jul 23: Philadelphia Lincoln Financial Field, PA

Jul 27: Houston NRG Stadium, TX

Aug 01: East Rutherford MetLife Stadium, NJ

Aug 05: East Rutherford MetLife Stadium, NJ

Aug 10: Denver Broncos Stadium at Mile High, CO

Aug 14: Seattle CenturyLink Field, WA

Aug 18: Santa Clara Levi’s Stadium, CA

Aug 22: Pasadena The Rose Bowl, CA

Aug 26: Glendale State Farm Stadium, AZ

Aug 31: Miami Hard Rock Stadium, FL