Mick Jagger releases creepy new solo single Strange Game

Rolling Stones frontman Mick Jagger's Strange Game is the theme tune to the new Apple TV+ series Slow Horses

Rolling Stones frontman Mick Jagger has released a new single, Strange Game. It's the theme tune to the new Apple TV+ series Slow Horses, a spy thriller television series that premieres on the channel today. 

An eerie blues pitched somewhere between the ghostly clank of the Bad Seeds and some of Tom Waits' spookier work, Strange Game has been launched in two digital formats: an audio only recording, and a lyric video that includes dialogue from the series.

Strange Game was co-written, recorded and performed by Jagger with film composer Daniel Pemberton, who has scored films including Guy Ritchie's The Man from U.N.C.L.E. and King Arthur: Legend of the Sword and Danny Bolye's Steve Jobs, and wrote the Oscar-nominated Hear My Voice from Aaron Sorkin's The Trial of the Chicago 7.

Based on the series of books by Mick Herron, Slow Horses stars British actor Gary Oldman and tells the story of a team of unwanted MI5 agents who are banished to desk jobs in Slough. The series also stars Kristen Scott Thomas, Jonathan Pryce, Olivia Cook and Jack Lowden. 

Last month the Rolling Stones announced plans to celebrate their 60th anniversary with a European tour. The run of dates includes a show at Liverpool's Anfield Stadium and two in London's Hyde Park. The Liverpool date will be on June 9 while the two London performances – part of the annual set of BST shows – will take place on Saturday June 25 and Sunday July 3. Full schedule below.

Rolling Stones European Tour 2022

Jun 05: Munich Olympic Stadium, Germany
Jun 09: Liverpool Anfield Stadium                                                  
Jun 13: Amerstam Johan Cruyff Arena, Netherlands
Jun 17: Bern Wankdorf Stadium, Switzerland                                               
Jun 21: Milan San Siro Stadium, Italy                                                
Jun 25: London Hyde Park, UK
Jul 03: London Hyde Park, UK
Jul 11: Brussels King Baudouin Stadium, Belgium                                    
Jul 15: Vienna Ernst Happel Stadium, Austria                                         
Jul 19: Lyon Groupama Stadium, France                                            
Jul 23: Paris Hippodrome ParisLongchamp. France
Jul 27: Gelesenkirchewn Veltins-Arena, Germany                                                        
Jul 31: Stockholm Friends Arena, Sweden  

