Guns N' Roses frontman Axl Rose is to appear on a new album by Michael Schenker, My Years In UFO. It'll be the first new vocal from Rose to appear since the release of Chinese Democracy in 2008, and while the album has not yet been officially announced, it is available to pre-order on Amazon's website, listed with a release date of September 20.

The album, which sports a cover loosely based on the design of UFO's classic live album Strangers in the Night, features new recordings of UFO songs from Schenker's tenure with the band.

According to the tracklist on Amazon, Rose sings on the new version of the epic Love To Love – originally featured on 1977's Lights Out album – while other contributors include fellow Guns N' Roses man Slash as well as Dee Snider, Ratt frontman Steven Pearcy, Deep Purple's Roger Glover and Saxon man Biff Byford.

"For the first time, Michael Schenker revisits his classic years with UFO," says the promotional blurb on the Amazon page. "The Schenker era, from 1972 to 1978, is revered as the period when UFO achieved international success with hits like Doctor Doctor, Rock Bottom and Lights Out. In 2024, to celebrate the 50th anniversary, Schenker re-records 11 of his UFO hits from this era, featuring guest stars such as Axl Rose, Slash, and Dee Snider."

According to the Facebook page Slash Addict, Rose's vocal was recorded in June last year in London during Guns N' Roses' European tour, with Slash's contributions were taped in Dusseldorf the same month.

Other musicians appearing on the album include former Rainbow singer Joe Lynn Turner, Whitesnake's Joel Hoekstra, Europe's Joey Tempest and John Norum, Carmine Appice, former Skid Row frontman Erik Grönwall, Jeff Scott Soto, Helloween's Kai Hansen and former Whitesnake man Adrian Vandenberg. Full tracklist below.

Michael Schenker: My Years In UFO tracklist

Natural Thing (Dee Snider and Joel Hoekstra)

Only You Can Rock Me (Joey Tempest and Roger Glover)

Doctor, Doctor (Joe Lynn Turner and Carmine Appice)

Mother Mary (Slash and Erik Grönwall)

This Kids (Biff Byford)

Love To Love (Axl Rose)

Lights Out (Jeff Scott Soto and John Norum)

Rock Bottom (Kai Hansen)

Too Hot to Handle (Joe Lynn Turner, Adrian Vandenberg and Carmine Appice)

Let It Roll (Michael Voss)

Shoot, Shoot (Stephen Pearcy)

