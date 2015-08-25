Michael Monroe unveils Blackout States artwork

Michael Monroe has revealed the artwork and tracklist for 10th solo album Blackout States, which arrives on October 9 via Spinefarm.

The follow-up to 2013’s Horns And Halos features the former Hanoi Rocks frontman’s band of Sami Yaffa, Steve Conte, Rich Jones and Karl Rockfist.

Monroe recently said: “I’m extremely excited about Blackout States. It has all the ingredients of a perfect rock’n’roll record – strong melodic songs with meaningful lyrics that defy all cliches, delivered with a punky, ballsy attitude by a killer band.

“I highly recommend it to anyone who’s even a little bit interested in what authentic, high-energy rock’n’roll at its best sounds like today.”

Monroe launches a European tour in October with Hardcore Superstar. He then performs with Alice Cooper at the Pavilions, Plymouth, on October 29 and the Oasis, Swindon, on October 30.

Tracklist

01. This Ain’t No Love Song 02. Old King’s Road 03. Goin’ Down With The Ship 04. Keep Your Eye On You 05. The Bastard’s Bash 06. Good Old Bad Days 07. RLF 08. Blackout States 09. Under The Northern Lights 10. Permanent Youth 11. Dead Hearts On Denmark Street 12. Six Feet In The Ground 13. Walk Away 14. Break The Noose (vinyl bonus track)