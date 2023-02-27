Michael Jackson's daughter Paris has released a grunge single that sounds like Nirvana

Paris Jackson, Michael Jackson's daughter, has released a grungy new single, Bandaid.

"This is the type of music I used to dream of making myself when I was 14 discovering Nirvana and Pixies for the first time," Jackson says. "Lyrically it’s the most raw and vulnerable I’ve ever been in any of my songs. It’s the first track I’ve truly let loose and yelled on in the studio, which you can hear in the third chorus, and I feel like that’s why it had to be the title track for my next record.

"I’m grateful to have also started producing, and Simon Oscroft has been the perfect partner to do that with."

“I’m also deeply honored by my good friend Anthony Salazar who, when I said, 'hit those drums harder than Tommy Lee on wild side,' did just that. I hope there are people out there that get from it what I got from albums like I’m wide awake, it’s morning by Bright Eyes, a record that truly made me feel heard and understood from the inside out.”



The lyrics for Bandaid's opening verse run:



"you know i’ve spent a good few years

just thinking, drinking about you

my head is filled with souvenirs i’m limping, beginning to undo

the pieces of me

strung together

free the new me"

Listen to Bandaid below:

Jackson is currently on tour in the US opening shows for Smashing Pumpkins soundalikes Silversun Pickups. Bandaid will be the title track of her forthcoming second album, the follow-up to 2020's Wilted.