Metallica's recent All Within My Hands Foundation concert and auction raised $3,000,000

Metallica have revealed that alongside their All Within My Hands Foundation they ended 2022 on an incredible high, raising approximately $3,000,000. 100% of that money is going directly to the efforts that All Within My Hands put in supporting, "workforce education, the fight against hunger, disaster relief and other critical local services."



All Within My Hands was formed back in 2017 as a means for the band and their extended family to give back to those that have supported them over the years.



The money that was raised here specifically came from the band's recent Helping Hands concert and auction. The concert, which was streamed live on Paramount+, took place on December 16 and featured appearances from Greta Van Fleet, St. Vincent and, of course, Metallica being absolutely brilliant, who were introduced by Robert Downey Jr..



Peter Delgrosso, the Executive Director of All Within My Hands, had this to say: “The funds raised from the Helping Hands Concert & Auction will have a lasting impact on All Within My Hands’ ability to grow our Metallica Scholars Initiative, combat hunger, and aid in response to natural disasters. The Los Angeles event was the largest fundraiser in our history, and we profoundly appreciate the generosity of everyone involved. We could not have achieved these results otherwise."

On top of that, the money raised off the back of the band's ambitious 53-track The Blacklist project from 2021 has been revealed as well. That's $1,000,000. The money raised from this will be divided evenly between All Within My Hands and charities chosen by artists who were involved, including Happy Hippie Foundation (Miley Cyrus), Outlaw State of Kind (Chris Stapleton), RAINN (Phoebe Bridgers), Dhamma Mahavana (Weezer) and loads more.



Metallica are going to be releasing their new album 72 Seasons on April 14. It's their first record in seven years, following up 2016’s Hardwired… To Self-Destruct.



Here's the recent single, Screaming Suicide. It's an absolute rager.