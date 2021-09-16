Metallica’s Lars Ulrich to present New Wave of British Heavy Metal special

Metallica’s Lars Ulrich is to present a special show on the New Wave Of British Heavy Metal.

The drummer broke the news yesterday (September 15) in a video from Metallica HQ posted on Instagram. His show will air on the band-curated Mandatory Metallica channel on Sirius XM.



"I was asked if I would do a New Wave Of British Heavy Metal special for the channel, and, of course, that took all of one second to say ‘Yes’ to,” says Ulrich. “So I put a little thing together with some of my favourite New Wave Of British Heavy Metal songs.

"As some of you know, the New Wave Of British Heavy Metal is kind of the reason, or the main reason, that there is a Metallica. I was completely immersed and obsessed with this wave '79, '80, '81, and when I met James [Hetfield], we connected on that, shared some of these songs, played 'em to James, he loved 'em and then we started Metallica and now I'm talking to you. That's the short version of that story.

"Anyway, so you know about Iron Maiden, you know about Saxon, you know about Def Leppard… I'm going a little deeper and playing some of my favourite deeper tracks from the New Wave Of British Heavy Metal."

Metallica have covered songs by a number of NWOBHM artists over the years, including tracks by Diamond Head, Sweet Savage, Blitzkrieg and Holocaust.

The show will premiere on the Mandatory Metallica channel on Sirius XM on September 16, at 5pm Eastern Time.