Metallica's Kirk Hammett teams up with Gibson guitars for limited edition 1979 Flying V

Gibson guitars have released a new $15,000 version of Kirk Hammett's 1979 Flying V that was used to record some of Metallica's classic albums.

Luthiers at Gibson Custom Shop in Nashville, Tennessee, have made 200 of the guitars, which have been aged to match Hammett's original and come with a Certificate of Authenticity photograph signed by the Metallica man.

The 1979 Flying V was the first Gibson that Hammett owned, and he was inspired to buy it when he saw some of his favourite guitarists of the the time playing a Flying V.

He still plays the original today and it was used to record Kill ‘Em All, Ride the Lightning, Master of Puppets, …And Justice for All, and The Black Album – which Gibson say makes it "one of the most important heavy metal guitars of all time."

Hammett's official partnership with Gibson was announced in 2021, when he said: "I've been playing Gibson, really, since the late 70s when I bought my very first black Flying V, in 1979. I could barely play it and it felt funny putting it on because of the V wings.

"But I knew that it was the guitar for me, and within three or four days, I was just inseparable from that guitar. And I still have it to this day. Gibson guitars have been with me for pretty much 95% of my musical life. I've revered so many Gibson players in my life too, and the Gibson sound has been so inspiring to me."

Metallica release their new album 72 Seasons on April 14. They are the cover stars of the new issue of Metal Hammer. Order your copy here (opens in new tab)