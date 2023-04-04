Metallica's Kirk Hammett teams up with Gibson guitars for limited edition 1979 Flying V

By Stef Lach
( Metal Hammer )
published

Gibson have made 200 limited edition Flying V guitars as played by Metallica's Kirk Hammett – yours for a cool $15,000

A picture of Gibson's new 1979 Kirk Hammett Flying V guitar
(Image credit: GIbson TV (YouTube))

Gibson guitars have released a new $15,000 version of Kirk Hammett's 1979 Flying V that was used to record some of Metallica's classic albums.

Luthiers at Gibson Custom Shop in Nashville, Tennessee, have made 200 of the guitars, which have been aged to match Hammett's original and come with a Certificate of Authenticity photograph signed by the Metallica man.

The 1979 Flying V was the first Gibson that Hammett owned, and he was inspired to buy it when he saw some of his favourite guitarists of the the time playing a Flying V.

He still plays the original today and it was used to record Kill ‘Em All, Ride the Lightning, Master of Puppets, …And Justice for All, and The Black Album – which Gibson say makes it "one of the most important heavy metal guitars of all time."

Hammett's official partnership with Gibson was announced in 2021, when he said: "I've been playing Gibson, really, since the late 70s when I bought my very first black Flying V, in 1979. I could barely play it and it felt funny putting it on because of the V wings.

"But I knew that it was the guitar for me, and within three or four days, I was just inseparable from that guitar. And I still have it to this day. Gibson guitars have been with me for pretty much 95% of my musical life. I've revered so many Gibson players in my life too, and the Gibson sound has been so inspiring to me."

Metallica release their new album 72 Seasons on April 14. They are the cover stars of the new issue of Metal Hammer. Order your copy here (opens in new tab)

Stef Lach

Stef wrote close to 5,000 stories during his time as assistant online news editor and later as online news editor between 2014-2016. An accomplished reporter and journalist, Stef has written extensively for a number of UK newspapers and also played bass with UK rock favourites Logan. His favourite bands are Pixies and Clap Your Hands Say Yeah. Stef left the world of rock'n'roll news behind when he moved to his beloved Canada in 2016, but he started on his next 5000 stories in 2022. 