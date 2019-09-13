Metallica’s Kirk Hammett is sure he could make a "really incredible horror film"

Metallica guitarist Kirk Hammett is no stranger to the horror genre.

Not only does he have a large collection of memorabilia including posters, toys, artwork and books, which he previously said have all combined to influence his career, but his It’s Alive! Classic Horror And Sci-Fi Art exhibition recently ran at the Royal Ontario Museum in Toronto.

He even has his own brand of Ghoul Screamer coffee, which he brought to the market back in 2017.

And, given his love of horror, Hammett was asked by Cosmo Music in a new video interview if he could ever see himself in the director’s chair or in the role of executive producer on a film.

Hammett responds: “Yes, absolutely. I’ve just got to get my shit together. I have to prioritise and at this time, music means so much to me and is an obvious strength for me.

“But I think I could make a really incredible horror film."

He adds: “One, I need to find the time. Two, I need to find someone else's money. I already have the soundtrack, so part of the work is already done!

“Scoring it would be a huge pleasure for me. I've just got to get it together and find a script and start doing all the groundwork. That's a lot of work. Ask Slash or Rob Zombie.

“It would be a horror film and if I decided to remake a film, I wouldn’t water it down like so many other people do these days. The new Pet Sematary and Evil Dead remakes were so watered down.”

Hammett and his Metallica bandmates played two landmark S&M2 shows last weekend in San Francisco, with footage from both nights set to be screened in cinemas for one night only around the world on October 9.

Here are eight things we learned from what turned out to be a quite incredible weekend with Metallica.