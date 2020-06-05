Trending

Metallica’s James Hetfield tables a brand new initiative

Metallica vocalist and guitarist James Hetfield has been making tables during the lockdown - and they’re now being raffled for charity

Metallica's James Hetfield
Metallica's James Hetfield (Image credit: Scott Varley/MediaNews Group/Torrance Daily Breeze - Getty)

While many musicians have been creating music in their home studios during lockdown and sharing their work on social media, Metallica’s James Hetfield has been doing something a little bit different.

The vocalist and guitarist has been using his downtime to create tables – and the finished pieces have now been entered into a raffle, with cash raised going to Metallica’s All Within My Hands foundation.

Alongside a picture of Hetfield on the foundation’s Instagram, a message reads: “During shelter in place, Metallica’s own James Hetfield has used some of his time at home to hone a new creative outlet.

“He has designed and built a set of handmade end tables, with all the welding and woodwork happening in his own garage. 

“We are raffling them off, and one lucky winner will receive the set, signed and personalised by James!”

Each $10 donation guarantees the buyer one raffle entry, with all the funds raised going towards welding initiatives through the Metallica Scholars Initiative.

The contest will wrap up on June 30 and donations are now being taken.

Last month, a video showing a selection of Hetfield’s classic cars was released by the Petersen Automotive Museum, where the Metallica star had his Reclaimed Rust exhibition. 

