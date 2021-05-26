Metallica’s Foundation to Donate $1.6 Million to 23 Community Colleges

Metallica have expanded their community college scholars initiative from 15 to 23 schools in 2021, with a plan to donate $1.6 million via the band’s All Within My Hands Foundation.

The Metallica Scholars Initiative was created in 2019 as a partnership between the band’s All Within My Hands Foundation (AWMH) and the American Association of Community Colleges (AACC). Starting with 10 colleges located in communities that supported Metallica on tour, schools were selected via a competitive application process, each receiving $100,000 toward programs to support students training to enter the American workforce.

Despite the pandemic, the AWMH Foundation reported positive growth in 2020. The Metallica Scholars Initiative outpaced expectations, prompting the Board of Directors to expand the program from 15 community colleges to 23 this year. The Foundation plans to donate $1.6 Million in funding with the goal of reinvesting in communities that have supported the band over the last four decades.

“It has been amazing to see this program continue to grow and thrive,” says Metallica frontman James Hetfield. “I get so grateful hearing from those who benefit from our grant. Hearing their story of doubt to direction. From those who are able to pursue additional education leading directly to meaningful employment. It gave us confidence that we are doing the right thing and inspired us to do even more. We are very proud and excited to work with additional schools encouraging even more Metallica Scholars to pursue a profession in the skilled trades.”

“AACC is honored to manage the All Within My Hands’ Metallica Scholars Initiative,” said Jennifer Worth, Senior Vice President of Workforce and Economic Development at the AACC. “As we engage more communities, we have the opportunity to connect with more industry partners, each of which affirms that high-quality, skilled trade jobs are available, and community colleges are the premier places to train and amass talent. We will not stop doing this work until that recognition is as awesomely global as the band’s trust in us, our colleges, and the students with whom we work.”

For more information on the Metallica Scholars Initiative, visit the All Within My Hands Foundation website.