Watch Metallica try to actually master puppets in this ridiculous Jimmy Kimmel skit

Happy Metallica release day! In celebration of the arrival of their new album 72 Seasons, the San Francisco metal heavyweights have been taking part in a four-night residency on Jimmy Kimmel Live this week, complete with huge performances of new and well-loved songs in addition to amusing skits.

On Wednesday's episode on April 12, the four piece were tasked with the challenge of learning to erm, master puppets, to eventually put on a puppet show for children. On the same night, the band ripped through a stellar performance of the 1986 classic (which obviously inspired the late night television skit), Master Of Puppets.

For the task, Metallica set off to the Bob Baker Marionette Theater in Los Angeles and discovered how to use marionettes, with each band member receiving their own to play with.

Their puppet show saw the band explore the history of Metallica, with drummer Lars Ulrich puppeteering a cactus, frontman James Hetfield wielding a cat, guitarist Kirk Hammett playing a donkey and bassist Robert Trujillo with an 'invisible' man.

At the end of the performance, the band destroy the set and make their puppets mosh. What fun.

"Metallica has had a huge surge of popularity among young people after their song Master Of Puppets was on Stranger Things," announce the Jimmy Kimmel producers. "So we thought it would be fun to take the band to the Bob Baker Marionette Theater, which is a popular children's puppet spot, to give the guys a chance to master some puppets."

Watch it below:

Yesterday, a fan in New Zealand became the first person in the world to buy 72 Seasons over the counter, as New Plymouth record store Vinyl Countdown opened at midnight NZ time to sell the album.

Metallica kick off their world tour on April 27 at the Johan Cruijff Arena in Amsterdam. Full dates below. Tickets are on sale now (opens in new tab).

Metallica: M72 World Tour 2023

Apr 27: Amsterdam Johan Cruijff Arena, Netherlands

Apr 29: Amsterdam Johan Cruijff Arena, Netherlands

May 17: Paris Stade de France, France

May 19: Paris Stade de France, France

May 26: Hamburg Volksparkstadion, Germany

May 28: Hamburg Volksparkstadion, Germany

Jun 08: Download Festival, UK

Jun 10: Download Festival, UK

Jun 16: Gothenburg Ullevi Stadium, Sweden

Jun 18: Gothenburg Ullevi Stadium, Sweden

Aug 04: East Rutherford MetLife Stadium, NJ, USA

Aug 06: East Rutherford MetLife Stadium, NJ, USA

Aug 11: Montreal Stade Olympique, Canada

Aug 13: Montreal Stade Olympique, Canada

Aug 18: Arlington AT&T Stadium, TX, USA

Aug 20: Arlington AT&T Stadium, TX, USA

Aug 25: Inglewood SoFi Stadium, CA, USA

Aug 27: Inglewood SoFi Stadium, CA, USA

Sep 01: Glendale State Farm Stadium, AZ, USA

Sep 03: Glendale State Farm Stadium, AZ, USA

Nov 03: St. Louis The Dome at America’s Center, MO, USA

Nov 05: St. Louis, The Dome at America’s Center, MO, USA

Nov 10: Detroit Ford Field, MI, USA

Nov 12: Detroit Ford Field, MI, USA

Metallica: M72 World Tour 2024

May 24: Munich Olympiastadion, Germany

May 26: Munich Olympiastadion, Germany

Jun 07: Helsinki Olympic Stadium, Finland

Jun 09: Helsinki Olympic Stadium, Finland

Jun 14: Copenhagen Parken Stadium, Denmark

Jun 16: Copenhagen Parken Stadium, Denmark

Jul 05: Warsaw PGE Narodowy, Poland

Jul 07: Warsaw PGE Narodowy, Poland

Jul 12: Madrid Estadio Cívitas Metropolitano, Spain

Jul 14: Madrid Estadio Cívitas Metropolitano, Spain

Aug 02: Foxborough Gillette Stadium, MA, USA

Aug 04: Foxborough Gillette Stadium, MA, USA

Aug 09: Chicago Soldier Field, IL, USA

Aug 11: Chicago Soldier Field, IL, USA

Aug 16: Minneapolis US Bank Stadium, MN, USA

Aug 18: Minneapolis US Bank Stadium, MN, USA

Aug 23: Edmonton Commonwealth Stadium, Canada

Aug 25: Edmonton Commonwealth Stadium, Canada

Aug 30: Seattle Lumen Field, WA, USA

Sep 01: Seattle Lumen Field, WA, USA

Sep 20: Mexico City Foro Sol, Mexico

Sep 22: Mexico City Foro Sol, Mexico

Sep 27: Mexico City Foro Sol, Mexico

Sep 29: Mexico City Foro Sol, Mexico