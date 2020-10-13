Metallica to unplug for charity

Metallica are to play a special acoustic show and host an auction in their Californian HQ on November 14 to benefit their All Within My Hands charity. The performance will be streamed live on the day, in what will be the quartet’s first ever worldwide pay-per-view event.

“This special acoustic show starts at 2pm Pacific Time and will benefit our foundation, All Within My Hands.” the band say in a statement. “Don’t worry if you can’t catch it live, your ticket will allow you to watch the show as many times as you like within a 48-hour period once you start the stream. There are four ticket packages to choose from, and we’ll also be hosting an auction with some awesome items! 100 per cent of money raised goes directly to help someone in need.”

The band have set four tiers of ticketing for the event, from $14.99 for a Standard Ticket to $95 plus shipping for a VIP Virtual Fan Ticket Bundle, which includes “presence on Virtual Fan Wall for one song during the performance, one event t-shirt by fan favorite artist WolfSkullJack the audio digital download of the show (MP3), and the ability to watch live as well as during an on-demand window following the event.”

Tickets and bundles for event are on sale now.