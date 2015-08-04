Metallica turned into black metal?

Metallica’s controversial St Anger album has been remixed with all 11 songs playing at the same time - and the result is preferred by some fans.

Producer Colin Marston has launched his YouTube channel with the remixed audio of all eleven songs running simultaneously. The nine-minute mix creates a cacophony of sound while shaving more than an hour off the original seventy-five minute release.

Marston is the engineer at Queens, New York’s Menegroth The Thousand Caves studio and a member of four bands including Gorguts, Krallice, Dysrhythmia, and Behold the Arctopus.

Produced by Bob Rock and Metallica, St. Anger debuted at No. 1 on the US Billboard 200 and in 30 other countries around the world but received mixed reviews for the group’s songwriting – including a lack of guitar solos – and the album’s raw production.

Despite its controversial status amongst Metallica fans, Rock has revealed that St. Anger has some famous supporters, with Jimmy Page and Jack White both praising it.

Rock tells Talk Is Jericho: “I know Jimmy. He got up and walked over to me, gave me a big hug, and said, ‘It’s great to see you, I love St. Anger album .’

“I was at the premiere, and Jack White came over. He says, ‘I’m Jack White.’ I said, ‘I know.’ He says, ‘That’s my favourite Metallica album.’ So I’m okay with those two.”

Metallica have been working on album number ten since last year, with drummer Lars Ulrich revealing this spring that the songwriting process was nearing completion.

While he’s not involved in the project, Rock has predicted the follow-up to 2008’s Death Magnetic will be a ‘landmark’ release by the band.