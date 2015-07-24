Trujillo forms band for skate charity

Metallica bassist Robert Trujillo has formed a band with members of Converge and Torche – and they’re recording tracks together.

The results are to be released in digital and vinyl formats to raise funds for the Tony Hawk Foundation, which helps create skate parks in low-income communities.

The band features Converge and Doomriders’ Nate Newton, Rick Smith from Torche plus Brent Eyestone and Graham Scala of Harmonic Cross.

Guitarist and Magic Bullet label boss Eyestone tells Noisey: “It’s just going to be a couple of tracks. All the money that comes in will be donated to the foundation – we all like to skate and we believe in that charity.”

He adds: “There’s no name and no release date. We’re just rabid musicians who want to make new stuff and not put a cap on what it is.

“It could be an ambient record, it could be a weird, negative hardcore record – or just a band with people we didn’t think we could get.”

Trujillo recently discussed the connection between Metallica’s music and extreme sports. The thrash giants headline the Reading and Leeds festivals next month, while work on their long-awaited 10th studio album continues slowly.