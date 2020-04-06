Metallica provide soundtrack for The Undertaker’s WrestleMania return

Metallica’s track Now That We’re Dead was used as The Undertaker’s entrance theme at WWE’s WrestleMania 36 on Saturday night.

The Hardwired… To Self Destruct song accompanied the wrestling icon as he rode his motorcycle through the mist and the fog ahead of the event in Florida – and the thrash giants were clearly delighted.

They tweeted: “The legacy continues. WWE superstar The Undertaker walked out to Now That We’re Dead on the WWE Network!”

The Undertaker faced off against A.J. Styles in a Boneyard Match, with the whole event moved from its planned spot at Tampa’s Raymond Hames Stadium to the WWE Performance Center in Orlando due to the coronavirus pandemic. The event took place with no audience in attendance.

Metallica shared The Undertaker’s entrance film, which can be watched below.

Last week, Metallica announced they were donating $350,000 to four coronavirus relief funds through their All Within My Hands foundation.

The cash has been given to Feeding America, Direct Relief, Crew Nation and the USBG National Charity Foundation.