Metallica have released a 30-second sample of upcoming single 72 Seasons. The song, which will be released on Friday, is the title track of the band's eleventh studio album, due for release on April 14 via Blackened Recordings.

The arrival of the song follows the release of three other singles from 72 Seasons, Lux Æterna, Screaming Suicide and If Darkness Had a Son.

Explaining the concept of 72 Seasons, Metallica frontman James Hetfield says, "The first 18 years of our lives that form our true or false selves. The concept that we were told ‘who we are’ by our parents. A possible pigeonholing around what kind of personality we are.

"I think the most interesting part of this is the continued study of those core beliefs and how it affects our perception of the world today. Much of our adult experience is reenactment or reaction to these childhood experiences. Prisoners of childhood or breaking free of those bondages we carry."

Metallica will support the album with a world tour, including two headline sets at this year's Download Festival (dates below). Yesterday the band released a teaser video suggesting that they'll also be playing at an event called PowerTrip in October, alongside AC/DC, Ozzy Osbourne, Iron Maiden and Tool.



Metallica M72 2023/2024 World Tour

Apr 27, 2023: Amsterdam Johan Cruijff Arena, Netherlands

Apr 29, 2023: Amsterdam Johan Cruijff Arena, Netherlands

May 17, 2023 - Paris FR - Stade de France, France

May 19, 2023 - Paris FR - Stade de France, France

May 26, 2023: Hamburg Volksparkstadion, Germany

May 28, 2023: Hamburg Volksparkstadion, Germany

Jun 08, 2023: Download Festival, UK

Jun 10, 2023: Download Festival, UK

Jun 16, 2023: Gothenburg Ullevi Stadium, Sweden

Jun 18 2023: Gothenburg Ullevi Stadium, Sweden

Aug 04, 2023: East Rutherford MetLife Stadium, NJ, USA

Aug 06, 2023: East Rutherford MetLife Stadium, NJ, USA

Aug 11, 2023: Montreal Stade Olympique, Canada

Aug 13, 2023: Montreal Stade Olympique, Canada

Aug 18, 2023: Arlington AT&T Stadium, TX, USA

Aug 20, 2023: Arlington AT&T Stadium, TX, USA

Aug 25, 2023: Inglewood SoFi Stadium, CA, USA

Aug 27, 2023: Inglewood SoFi Stadium, CA, USA

Sep 01, 2023: Glendale State Farm Stadium, AZ, USA

Sep 03, 2023: Glendale State Farm Stadium, AZ, USA

Nov 03, 2023: St. Louis The Dome at America’s Center, MO, USA

Nov 05, 2023 St. Louis, The Dome at America’s Center, MO, USA

Nov 10, 2023: Detroit Ford Field, MI, USA

Nov 12, 2023: Detroit Ford Field, MI, USA

May 24, 2024: Munich Olympiastadion, Germany

May 26, 2024 - Munich DE - Olympiastadion, Germany

Jun 07, 2024: Helsinki Olympic Stadium, Finland

Jun 09, 2024: Helsinki Olympic Stadium, Finland

Jun 14, 2024: Copenhagen Parken Stadium, Denmark

Jun 16, 2024: Copenhagen Parken Stadium, Denmark

Jul 05 2024: Warsaw PGE Narodowy, Poland

Jul 07 2024: Warsaw PGE Narodowy, Poland

Jul 12, 2024: Madrid Estadio Cívitas Metropolitano, Spain

Jul 14 2024: Madrid Estadio Cívitas Metropolitano, Spain

Aug 02, 2024: Foxborough Gillette Stadium, MA, USA

Aug 04, 2024: Foxborough Gillette Stadium, MA, USA

Aug 09, 2024: Chicago Soldier Field, IL, USA

Aug 11, 2024: Chicago Soldier Field, IL, USA

Aug 16, 2024: Minneapolis US Bank Stadium, MN, USA

Aug 18, 2024: Minneapolis US Bank Stadium, MN, USA

Aug 23. 2024: Edmonton Commonwealth Stadium, Canada

Aug 25, 2024: Edmonton Commonwealth Stadium, Canada

Aug 30, 2024: Seattle Lumen Field, WA, USA

Sep 01, 2024: Seattle Lumen Field, WA, USA

Sep 20, 2024: Mexico City Foro Sol, Mexico

Sep 22, 2024: Mexico City Foro Sol, Mexico

Sep 27, 2024: Mexico City Foro Sol, Mexico

Sep 29, 2024: Mexico City Foro Sol, Mexico

