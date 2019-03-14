Metallica have begun “jamming” new ideas together while out on the road

Metallica’s Robert Trujillo says the band have been working on new album ideas while they’ve been out on the road.

The bassist tells The Music that they’ve been “jamming” new material on their WorldWired tour and has hinted what the follow-up to 2016’s Hardwired… To Self-Destruct could sound like.

Trujillo adds: “We have a zone we call The Tuning Room, which is a space where we can jam and warm up before the show. We're always in there coming up with ideas and you may get a few seconds of an idea, but everything is recorded, always.

“Death Magnetic was, for the most part, a collaborative effort. Hardwired was more central to James Hetfield’s specific ideas and was also taking the spirit of what we had done on the previous record.

"I'm excited about the next record because I believe it will also be a culmination of the two records and another journey. There's no shortage of original ideas, that's the beauty of being in this band.”

Back in 2016, drummer Lars Ulrich insisted that Metallica’s next album wouldn’t take another eight years to arrive, and Trujillo adds: “We're all vowed to get this one going sooner than later. How soon? I don’t know.”

Metallica recently wrapped up their latest run of North American shows and will head back across to Europe in May.

The band have just released a live video showing their performance of Sad But True from Wichita which can be watched below.

Metallica WorldWired UK and European stadium tour

May 01: Lisbon Estádio do Restelo, Portugal

May 03: Madrid Valdebebas, Spain

May 05: Barcelona Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys, Spain

May 08: Milan San Siro Hippodrome, Italy

May 10: Zürich Letzigrund, Switzerland

May 12: Paris Stade De France, France

Jun 08: Dublin Slane Castle, Ireland

Jun 11: Amsterdam Johan Cruijff Arena, Netherlands

Jun 13: Cologne RheinEnergieStadion, Germany

Jun 16: Brussels Koning Boudewijnstadion, Belgium

Jun 18: Manchester Etihad Stadium, UK

Jun 20: London Twickenham Stadium, UK

Jul 06: Berlin Olympiastadion, Germany

Jul 09: Gothenburg Ullevi, Sweden

Jul 11: Copenhagen Telia Parken, Denmark

Jul 13: Trondheim Granåsen, Norway

Jul 16: Hameenlinna Kantolan Tapahtumapuisto, Finland

Jul 18: Tartu, Raadi Airport, Estonia

Jul 21: Moscow Luzhniki Stadium, Russia

Aug 14: Bucharestv Arena Națională, Romania

Aug 16: Vienna Ernst-Happel-Stadion, Austria

Aug 18: Prague Airport Letnany, Czech Republic

Aug 21: Warsaw PGE Narodowy, Poland

Aug 23: Munich Olympiastadion, Germany

Aug 25: Mannheim Maimarktgelande, Germany