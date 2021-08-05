Metallica announce the launch of their own podcast with eight episodes based on The Black Album

Metallica have been a little quiet recently, haven't they? Just kidding. It's time to sound the Metallica klaxon, for we have yet another golden nugget of Metallica news waiting for you Metallica-loving fans.

In all seriousness though, their latest offering takes the form of quite the special announcement — the band are to launch their very own podcast, unambiguously titled The Metallica Podcast.

The project's first eight episodes are to take listeners on a journey through the making of their 1991 self-titled LP, better known as The Black Album — which is of course, the reason behind the fountain of Metallica releases flooding the airwaves, with the album's 30th anniversary looming in little under a week. In celebration, the band are to release a charity covers album entitled The Blacklist, featuring a grand total of 53 artists, alongside a huge remastered box set.

Back to the podcast — taking to social media to voice the announcement, Metallica have posted a trailer video with the caption: "We're starting with eight episodes taking a look behind the scenes at The Black Album. Subscribe for free wherever you like to listen."

Within the clip, drummer Lars Ulrich declares that The Black Album was "the right combination of songs, the right combination of producer with the right combination of desire, tenacity, lineup of ideas".

Frontman James Hetfield adds: "The insanity that we do just to keep our own sanity — people identify with it. And the fact that they know they're not alone, and we know that we're not alone, is what makes it all happen for me."

More soundbites of the band offering comments on The Black Album feature, as the clip ends with a narrator revealing the podcast to be "coming soon". Indeed , there's no official date for this just yet, but be sure to check back for updates.

Check out the clip below: