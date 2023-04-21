72 Seasons is Metallica's first UK number one album since Death Magnetic

Metallica have landed their first UK number one album in 15 years with 72 Seasons.

The San Franciscan metal titans' 11th album is their first UK chart-topper since 2008's Death Magnetic: the band also scored number 1 albums in the UK with their 1991 self-titled fifth album (known universally as 'The Black Album'), and with 1996's Load.

72 Seasons outsold the rest of the UK Top 5 albums combined. The record also tops the Official Vinyl Albums Chart, and the Official Record Store Chart, as the week’s most-purchased LP in the UK’s independent record shops.



Speaking exclusively to Official Charts, Metallica were in a buoyant mood as they received the news of their success.



"Number 1 in the UK?" they say. "Spectacular! We’re grateful. Thank you, UK - we can’t wait to see you!"

For reference, here are the peak UK chart positions of each Metallica studio album, according to the Official Charts Company:



1. Kill 'Em All (1983): Did not chart

2. Ride The Lightning (1984): 87

3. Master Of Puppets (1986): 41

4. ...And Justice For All (1988): 4

5. Metallica (1991): 1

6. Load (1996): 1

7. Reload (1997): 4

8. St. Anger (2003): 3

9. Death Magnetic (2008): 1

10. Hard-wired To Self-Destruct (2016): 2

11. 72 Seasons (2023): 1

Metallica are on the cover of the new issue of Metal Hammer (opens in new tab), and also on the cover of Classic Rock (opens in new tab).