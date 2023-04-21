72 Seasons is Metallica's first UK number one album since Death Magnetic

By Paul Brannigan
( Metal Hammer )
published

"Number 1 in the UK? Spectacular!" - Metallica score the fourth UK number one album of their career with 72 Seasons

Metallica celebrate 72 Seasons debuting at number 1 in the UK
(Image credit: Official Charts Company)

Metallica have landed their first UK number one album in 15 years with 72 Seasons.

The San Franciscan metal titans' 11th album is their first UK chart-topper since 2008's Death Magnetic: the band also scored number 1 albums in the UK with their 1991 self-titled fifth album (known universally as 'The Black Album'), and with 1996's Load.

72 Seasons outsold the rest of the UK Top 5 albums combined. The record also tops the Official Vinyl Albums Chart, and the Official Record Store Chart, as the week’s most-purchased LP in the UK’s independent record shops. 

Speaking exclusively to Official Charts, Metallica were in a buoyant mood as they received the news of their success.

"Number 1 in the UK?" they say. "Spectacular! We’re grateful. Thank you, UK - we can’t wait to see you!"

For reference, here are the peak UK chart positions of each Metallica studio album, according to the Official Charts Company:

1. Kill 'Em All (1983): Did not chart
2. Ride The Lightning (1984): 87
3. Master Of Puppets (1986): 41
4. ...And Justice For All (1988): 4
5. Metallica (1991): 1
6. Load (1996): 1
7. Reload (1997): 4
8. St. Anger (2003): 3
9. Death Magnetic (2008): 1
10. Hard-wired To Self-Destruct (2016): 2
11. 72 Seasons (2023): 1

Metallica are on the cover of the new issue of Metal Hammer (opens in new tab), and also on the cover of Classic Rock (opens in new tab).

Paul Brannigan
Paul Brannigan
Contributing Editor, Louder

A music writer since 1993, formerly Editor of Kerrang! and Planet Rock magazine (RIP), Paul Brannigan is a Contributing Editor to Louder. Having previously written books on Lemmy, Dave Grohl (the Sunday Times best-seller This Is A Call) and Metallica (Birth School Metallica Death, co-authored with Ian Winwood), his Eddie Van Halen biography (Eruption in the UK, Unchained in the US) emerged in 2021. He has written for Rolling Stone, Mojo and Q, hung out with Fugazi at Dischord House, flown on Ozzy Osbourne's private jet, played Angus Young's Gibson SG, and interviewed everyone from Aerosmith and Beastie Boys to Young Gods and ZZ Top. Brannigan lives in North London and supports The Arsenal.