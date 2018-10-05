Metal Hammer Podcast: Who Could Join The New Machine Head?

Machine Head are no more! Well, this incarnation is at least. We take a look at the sudden split of Machine Head and speculate on their future.

There's chat about the next Rammstein album, intro tracks on albums, Megadeth's cruise and if Ozzy would make a good chef.

There's also a long discussion about a heavy metal soundtrack to The Crystal Maze, plus live reviews of Halestorm and Scarlxrd!

Don't forget to give us a rating on your preferred platform! And if you really like it, why not leave us a review?

The Metal Hammer Podcast is powered by Olympus.