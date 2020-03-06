Metal Hammer Podcast: Where do babies come from?

Please welcome special guest Ollie Winiberg from BBC Music Introducing In Essex!

We chat about the newly anointed Papa Emeritus IV and Trivium's new song, and make Body Count's Carnivore our Album Of The Week.

And we answer your questions, including: where do babies come from?

Plus! Get three issues of Metal Hammer for £1 with our exclusive podcast subscriptions offer. Visit the offer page or or call 0344 848 2852, and quote offer code MHPOD20.