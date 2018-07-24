Metal Hammer Podcast: What is the future for Kvelertak?

Better late than never! We had some techy difficulties uploading last week’s episode, but it’s now live!

This week we’re talking about the news of Erlend leaving Kvelertak, plus new album news from Opeth and Papa Roach.

Merlin, Luke and Jonathan also discuss why Volbeat haven’t caught on in the UK, if heavy metal can get heavier, and what gigs from history we’d most like to see.

There are also full live reviews of Pearl Jam and The Muppets.

