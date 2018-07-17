Kvelertak vow to carry on as vocalist Erlend Hjelvik quits

Kvelertak have vowed to carry on with a new vocalist after frontman Erlend Hjelvik announced he was quitting the band.

Hjelvik issued a statement saying it was a “heavy decision” to leave the Norwegian outfit, adding: “The experience of building a successful band has been fun and rewarding but has also been equally intense and challenging.

“Over the years, this has taken its toll. As we've been developing personally and professionally, our individual goals, needs and motivations have changed, leading us in different directions.”

He stated that due to circumstances beyond his control, he would be unable to play with the band on their remaining summer shows.

Now the remaining members have updated fans, reporting that they’ll continue to honour their remaining live dates with a new vocalist.

The band say in a statement: “We have known for a while that Erlend has planned to step down, so we have had the necessary time to plan the way going forward and also find a new vocalist for Kvelertak.

“The original plan was to finish up the festival season with Erlend, but as Erlend is not able to do so, we are therefore proudly announcing our newest member at the upcoming show on Friday, July 20, at Fjellparken, Norway.

“We would like to thank Erlend Hjelvik for his contribution to the band, and wish him all the best for the future.”

In his statement announcing his departure, Hjelvik thanked his bandmates, their crew and fans and added: “I'm very proud and grateful for everything we've accomplished as Kvelertak.

“I am genuinely thankful for everything we've experienced together and wish the band the best of luck and success in the future.”

Kvelertak are currently working on their next studio album which is expected to be released in 2019.