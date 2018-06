What week it's been! Guns N' Roses headlined Download festival and Ozzy Osbourne wins the big gong at the Metal Hammer Golden Gods. Our bodies are broken, but it won’t stop us yabbering on about how much fun it’s been!

On this week’s episode, Merlin, Eleanor and Luke review Download festival and all the heavy metal mayhem from this year’s Golden Gods.

Don't forget to rate and subscribe on your preferred platform!

The Metal Hammer Podcast is powered by Olympus.