Metal Hammer Podcast: Mechanical Animals And Cheesy Sandwiches

We’ve got line-up news from two big metal festivals (one from each hemisphere) and our reaction to Avenged Sevenfold’s new song Mad Hatter.

There’s also chat about the new Clutch album, a potential new Guns N’ Roses album and our favourite sandwiches (which annoys Merlin no end).

Plus Marilyn Manson’s Mechanical Animals turns 20 this week, we reminisce about what the album meant for Mazza and where it stands in the world of heavy metal.

Don't forget to give us a rating on your preferred platform! And if you really like it, why not leave us a review?

The Metal Hammer Podcast is powered by Olympus.