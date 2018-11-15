Metal Hammer Podcast: Is Threatin Just A Stunt?

One story has dominated headlines in and out of the rock press this week – Threatin. A ‘fake’ band that embarked on a UK tour to play to no-one. It sounds strange, and only gets weirder the more you delve into it. But is it all a hoax? We discuss!

We also talk about mosh pit etiquette and crowdsurfing, an upcoming Limp Bizkit album, dream interviews and much more.

There are live reviews of recent shows from Ghost Bath and Within Temptation, plus chat about the possibility of a Metallica musical.

