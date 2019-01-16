Metal Hammer Podcast: is social media evil?

As KSE's Jesse Leach leaves social media to protect his mental health, we discuss whether public life can be poisonous.

Also in the news - Metallica become the latest band to produce their own beer, and ex-Asking Alexandria singer Denis Stoff is back with a brand new band.

Plus: we give you a crash-course in music journalism, get excited about Holy Roar-core again, and dream of cake. Please send cake.

