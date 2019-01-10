Metal Hammer Podcast: Holy Roar Core

The year's underway and shit's going down! Bloodstock have added new bands to their line-up, HMV's going into administration, and Mark Morton has released his collaboration with Chester Bennington.

We also chat about why Ithaca are the best of the new Holy Roar-core bands.

Plus, is there a niche for metal songs that also teach you recipes? Merl and El fight it out.

