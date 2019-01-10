Trending

Metal Hammer Podcast: Holy Roar Core

By Metal Hammer  

Ithaca, HMV, new bands for Bloodstock, and Mark Morton's collaboration with Chester Bennington

null

The year's underway and shit's going down! Bloodstock have added new bands to their line-up, HMV's going into administration, and Mark Morton has released his collaboration with Chester Bennington.

We also chat about why Ithaca are the best of the new Holy Roar-core bands.

Plus, is there a niche for metal songs that also teach you recipes? Merl and El fight it out.

Don't forget to give us a rating on your preferred platform! And if you really like it, why not leave us a review?

The Metal Hammer Podcast is powered by Olympus.

See more Metal Hammer news