Metal Hammer Podcast: Holy Roar Core

The year's underway and shit's going down! Bloodstock have added new bands to their line-up, HMV's going into administration, and Mark Morton has released his collaboration with Chester Bennington.
We also chat about why Ithaca are the best of the new Holy Roar-core bands.
Plus, is there a niche for metal songs that also teach you recipes? Merl and El fight it out.
- Download the Metal Hammer Podcast from iTunes
- Download the Metal Hammer Podcast from Acast
- Download the Metal Hammer Podcast from Podbean
- Download the Metal Hammer Podcast from Spotify
Don't forget to give us a rating on your preferred platform! And if you really like it, why not leave us a review?
The Metal Hammer Podcast is powered by Olympus.